Tarson and Abrigo are Best Male and Female Athletes as 33 records crumble on explosive day

GAPLF RAW Nationals

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Hardat Tarson and Keisha Abrigo copped the overall Male and Female titles respectively when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) staged its RAW National Championships on Sunday last at Life Gym, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

In what was arguably the ultimate competitive test of strength, the athletes displayed tremendous mental and physical prowess to excite those present. The competition which was held under strict covid-19 guidelines provided a glimpse of what is to come at next month’s seniors’.

Lifting in the 83kg Men’s Open, Tarson powered his way to the overall title with a total lift of 695kg which included a best squat of 250kg, benchpress of 150kg and deadlift 295kg.

Abrigo competed in the 69kg Women’s Open division and chalked up a total lift of 395kg which comprised a best squat of 147.5kg, benchpress of 65kg and a deadlift of 182.5kg. Paul Adams placed 2nd in the Men’s Open 83kg class with a best squat of 215kg, benchpress of 135kg and deadlift of 255kg, totaling 605kg.

Matthew Maycock occupied 3rd position with a best squat of 197.5kg, bench press of 105kg and a dead lift of 227kg amounting to 530kg. Wazim Mohamed produced an outstanding performance to win the 93kg Men’s Open category ahead of Leroy Trotman and Marlon Wilson.

Mohamed turned in a best squat of 247.5kg; best bench pressed 172.5kg, while his most outstanding dead lift was 275kg as he amounted to 695kg, total.

Trotman totaled 585kg including a best squat of 220kg, benchpress of 120kg and deadlift 245kg, while Wilson had a best squat of 185kg, benchpress of 130kg and deadlift of 260kg which totaled 575kg.

Nigil Phillips won the 105kg men’s open segment with a total lift of 677.5kg. His best lifts were, squat of 265kg, benchpress 167.5kg and deadlift 245.0kg, a total of 677.5kg. Bjorn Williams took the runner-up spot after he managed a total lift of 657.5kg. This comprised a best squat of 215.0kg, a benchpress of 162.5kg and a deadlift of 280kg.

Marley Vyphuis placed third following a best squat of 212.5kg, benchpress of 125.0kg and a deadlift 262.5kg, totaling 600kg. Yogaishawar Seecharan turned in a best squat of 200kg, a top benchpress of 102.5kg and a best deadlift 210.0kg for a total of 512.5kg to win the 120+kg Men’s Open title.

Marlon Wilson claimed the 93kg Men’s Master 1 category with his finest squat being 185kg, benchpress of 130.0kg and a deadlift 260kg, totaling 575.0kg. Phillips was again in winners’ lane when he carted off the 105kg Men’s Master 1 division. His premier squat was 265kg, benchpress 167.5kg and a deadlift of 245kg, amounting to 677.5kg.

Arjun Roopnarine took the runner up spot with a best squat 185.0kg, a benchpress of 137.5kg and a deadlift 237.5kg, a total 560.0kg. Frank Tucker secured the top prize as the lone competitor in the 105kg Men’s Master 3 class with a total lift of 480kg. This included a best squat 185kg, a top benchpress of 100.0kg and a leading deadlift of 195.0kg, totaling 480.0kg.

Teenage sensation, Romeo Hunter captured the 74kg Men’s Sb-Jr title with his finest squat being 210.0kg, a top benchpress of 142.5kg and a best deadlift of 200kg for a total of 552.5kg. Romario Gonsalves won the 66kg Men’s Junior title. His leading squat was 222.5kg while his top benchpress was 125.0kg and his best deadlift was 260.0kg, totaling 607.5kg.

The 120+kg Men’s Junior top accolade went to Yogaishawar Seecharan with his foremost effort being- squat 200kg, benchpress 102.5kg and deadlift 210.0kg, a total of 512.5kg. Navindra Tamasar claimed the 59kg Men’s Open catergory with a total lift of 377.5kg. He produced a best squat of 142.5kg, his top benchpress was 92.5kg while he deadlifted 142.5kg.

Gonsalves was again victorious when he took the 66kg Men’s Open event. His premier effort in the squat was 222.5kg while his leading benchpress was 125kg and his top deadlift was 260kg, a total of 607.5kg.

Hunter took gold in the 74kg Men’s Open division, while Timothy Bagla placed second and Davendra Sookdeo occupied the third position. Hunter best squat was 210kg while his top benchpress and deadlift were 142.5kg and 200kg, respectively, a total of 552.5kg.

Bagla principal feat was – squat 177.5kg, benchpress 112.5kg and deadlift 225kg, a total of 515kg. Sookdeo greatest squat effort was 170kg, his best benchpress totaled 115.kg while his top deadlift amounted to 205kg, totaling 490kg.

In the female category, Angel Chapelle carted off the 52kg Sb-Jr segment with a best squat of 82.5kg, a finest benchpress of 40kg, and a top deadlift 85kg, totaling 207.5kg. Chapelle also took gold in the 52kg open category. Her leading effort was – squat 82.5kg, benchpress 40kg and deadlift 85kg, a total of 207.5kg.

The 57kg open title went to Lateshia Davanand with a best squat of 102.5kg, benchpress of 50kg and a deadlift of 107.5kg, amounting to 260kg. Salma Hack was outstanding as she took the top podium spot in the 63kg open division. She turned in a best squat of 107.5kg, a top benchpress of 47.5kg and her leading deadlift was 125.0kg, a total 280kg.

Xusha Boyce took the runner up spot in the 69kg open class with her best feat being, squat 102.5kg, benchpress 62.5kg and deadlift of 127.5kg, a total of 292.5kg. Homwattie Hirawan won the 76kg open title after she produced a best squat of 92.5kg, benchpressed 55kg and deadlifted 105kg, totaling 252.5kg.

Public Relations Officer of the GAPLF Mark Seymour expressed gratitude to the sponsors – Fitness Express, Life Gym and Banks DIH. He also thanked the Covid-19 Task Force, fellow executives, spotters, judges and athletes.