Ramsammy captures gold; Albert takes Silver at Santo Domingo Open

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Darious Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert turned in splendid performances to win gold and silver respectively at the Santo Domingo Open bodybuilding championship which was held in the Dominican Republic on Sunday last.

Competing in the Under-165 lbs category, Ramsammy kept the Golden Arrowhead aloft, but took the runner-up spot for the overall category. Albert participated in the Under-176 lbs class.

Both Bodybuilders had missed the Central American and Caribbean Championships earlier this year after initially being named to compete.

The National Sports Commission and B.M. Soat Auto Sales supported the athletes in their journey to Santo Domingo.