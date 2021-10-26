Latest update October 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Mo factions dan fractions

Oct 26, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De leader of de PNC/R warn against factionalism. And right now, dem factions playing right into de man hands. It look as if he gan gat to come out of de leave and tek control of de leadership of de party because it gat mo factions dan fractions. And more mud slinging dan oil pumping.
Leadership of a political party is supposed to be seamless. De person with de best chance does already be known. And dat person is already known. If Soulja Bai nah going back, is only one person suppose to tek over.
Burnham was leader fuh life. One man decide fuh challenge he one time and had to leave de country afterwards. When Burnham dead, Hoyte eventually tek over after somebody did hold de fort. Den when Hoyte dead, Uncle Robert tek over and when he retire, de Brigadier tek over. Is den de problems start.
Dem boys nah endorsing nobody from dat party. But dem boys wan people fuh know dat de last Kangress dem had a big contest fuh Chairman because Soulja Bai bin sick and people know dat de Chairman does succeed de leader until Congress elect a new Leader.
De person in waiting is de Chairperson. Dat person is de frontrunner. Not all dem names wah calling nowadays. So dem boys seh dem nah know wah is all de fussing about.
When de time come, de rightful person can rise and tek her place as leader of de party. But if dis in-fighting and backstabbing tekkin’ place, Soulja Bai gan gat to come out of retirement and bring some unity to de party.
Talk half and leff half.

