Ministry records 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 897.

According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two unvaccinated men who died on Sunday while receiving treatment at its medical facilities. The men who died are that of an 80-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 66-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 37 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,104.

Presently, there are 22 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 104 persons in institutional isolation, 3,326 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,755 recoveries have been recorded.