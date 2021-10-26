Men account for majority of COVID-19 deaths in Guyana – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Since the country recorded its first COVID-19 death in March of last year, most of the persons who have died are men. This is according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who on Thursday last announced during his daily COVID-19 update that out of the 887 recorded COVID-19 deaths at the time, 486 are men while 401 are women.

According to the Minister too, most of the patients who died were unvaccinated and had co-morbidities. “Most of these persons, as you know, would have been unvaccinated, a few of them would have been partially vaccinated, and there are very, very few who would have been vaccinated, those who have been fully vaccinated and died are those who would have had a poor prognosis because of several co-morbidities,” Dr. Anthony explained.

Last month, Kaieteur News had reported that between the months of June and August 2021, some 227 persons had died. Out of that figure, a total of 118 persons were men, while 109 were women.

In June alone, a total of 81 persons had died with 41 of them being men and 40 being women. For July, 68 persons had died with 30 of them being women and 38 being men, while in August, 78 persons had died, with 39 being men and 39 being women.

This publication had reported also that September 2021, had been declared as the country’s deadliest COVID-19 month thus far, with some 169 persons dying from the virus. Out of that number, 77 were men while 92 were women. The majority of the deaths recorded during those four months were persons who resided in Region Four.

The Minister on Thursday gave a breakdown of the overall deaths recorded in each Region. He noted that out of the 887 deaths, 431 were from Region Four, 130 from Region Three, 69 from Region Six, 60 from Region 10, 46 from Region Five, 45 from Region One, 41 from Region Seven, 37 from Region Two, 23 from Region Nine and five from Region Eight.