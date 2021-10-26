Govt. Ministers take flood-relief grant to Region Nine

– farmers to also benefit from seeds, other planting materials

Kaieteur News – On Saturday last, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, travelled to the villages of Awarewaunau, Shea and Maruranauin Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) to distribute flood-relief grants to farmers who suffered during the extended rainy period earlier this year.

According to a government release, Region Nine is the sixth region to benefit from the grant that seeks to assist farmers with returning to the land as soon as possible.

During the distribution exercise, Minister Mustapha told farmers that the exercise was a result of a commitment made by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to assist farmers with returning to the land following the devastating May-June rainy period. “Today, we are here to rollout the government’s flood-relief grant to farmers who suffered losses during the rainy period. This flood was the most devastating flood in our country’s history. His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, said that the government would make some form of assistance available to those who suffered losses. Today, we are here to make good on that commitment that the President made. Each farmer here will receive $50,000 so that they can return to the land as quickly as possible,” Minister Mustapha said.

Sighting the numerous investments made to develop the sector since taking office, Minister Mustapha told the farmers that the government sees agriculture as one of the most important sectors in the country.

“Agriculture is a very important activity for the PPP government. Unlike the previous government, although we are now producing oil and gas, we recognise that agriculture is one of the most important sectors and that you, the farmers, also play a critical role because you are the ones producing the food,” Minister Mustapha said.

He also announced that in addition to the grant, farmers will also benefit from Acoushi Ant bait, seeds, and other planting materials from the Ministry free of cost.

Minister Mustapha disclosed that the Ministry will also be constructing three agro-processing facilities in the region to assist farmers with making their produce more value-added. Further, he said that each village in the region will benefit from a cassava mill to assist with processing cassava, which is one of the main crops grown in the region.

“This year, we will be building three agro-processing facilities in Region Nine. Farmers will be able to take their crops to one of these facilities, package it and make it more value-added so that they can have better prices. We will also assist farmers with securing lucrative markets for these crops. In addition to these facilities, the Ministry has also purchased cassava mills that will be distributed to each village in the region,” Minister Mustapha said.

While in the region, Minister Mustapha also toured the Lethem Public Market where he interacted with farmers who usually ply their trade at the facility.