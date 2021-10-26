ExxonMobil rents another supply vessel

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—has secured and deployed another supply vessel, adding to its fleet of 24 already in operation.

This much can be gleaned from a notice yesterday by the Maritime Administration (MARAD), which has since caused to be published a notice warning mariners to stay clear of the vessel’s operation.

The new rental, since identified as the ‘Home Run P’ Offshore Supply Vessel is set to be used as EEPGL continues to develop its operations in the Stabroek Block of the Guyana Maritime Zone.

The vessel is said to be operating some 177 kilometres from the coast of Guyana and will cover an area of some 64 nautical miles.

Previous reports by this publication had indicated that Guyana has in the past paid some US$55,000 (approx. G$11M) for the rental of each supply vessel it rents.

According to MARAD in its publication, “all mariners are required to maintain a wide berth of these vessels, and navigate with caution when in the vicinity.”

Only recently, this publication had reported that ExxonMobil Guyana was looking to secure three classes of specialised supply vessels to support its offshore operations.

At the time, the company said it was requesting information for the provision of multi-purpose support vessels, platform support vessels, and fast support vessels. It is unclear if any of these specialised boats have since been acquired since the ‘Home Run P’, according to its owners, is classified as a regular offshore supply vessel.

Kaieteur News had in the recent past reported that not only was ExxonMobil Guyana utilising 24 supply vessels at the time to support its drilling operations costing the country some US$1.3M daily. This since, each of the vessels is being rented at a cost of some US$55,000 ($G11M), as neighbouring oil producers, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname spends some US$12,000 for the rentals of their supply vessels.

According to a recent notice by ExxonMobil, the 24 vessels it recently rented are to support its drilling operations in the Stabroek Block. ExxonMobil additionally, currently has some six drill ships in operations in various oil blocks offshore Guyana.

The previously identified supply vessels included the Gary Rook, Russell Bouziga, Robert Adams, Seacor Nile, Sanibel Island, Jack Edwards, Holiday, C-Installer, Kirk Chouest, Roger White, Charlie Commeaux and the Ted Smith.

Others being employed are Paradise Island, Seacor Demerara, Clarence Triche, Seacor Congo, Horn Island, Russell Adams, Seacor Murray, Seacor Amazon, Seacor Mixteca, Emily Day McCall, Michael Crombie and Guyana Hero.

Kaieteur News has since been reliably informed that according to the company’s contracts, they are to be paid whether the vessel is used in a day or not.