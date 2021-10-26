Exxon eyes Haags Bosch as dumping ground for its waste

…to consider building new industrial landfill—Study

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—has submitted a revised waste disposal plan for its operations and has suggested in the interim the use of the Haags Bosch Dumpsite.

This much is documented in a Cradle to Grave Waste Analysis Study submitted by EEPGL recently to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to the document provided to the EPA, “this Cradle to Grave Waste Analysis Study was conducted to provide a holistic, beginning-to-end overview of waste generation and management resulting from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited’s (EEPGL) projects in Guyana.”

It said, the study covers waste streams generated offshore during exploration, development and production operations, including points of generation, composition and concentrations, transportation, treatment method processes, disposal locations, anticipated disposal frequencies, and application of relevant international standards and best practices.

Among the highlights of the analysis, it was noted that “opening the Haags Bosch Landfill (HBL) Cell 2 will provide adequate short-term disposal capacity, but a longer-term strategy needs to be evaluated and implemented. Consideration of an engineered landfill for industrial waste needs to be evaluated.”

According to the analysis conducted by EEPGL, waste volumes will increase as a result of additional floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, drill ships for exploration and appraisal (E&A) and development wells (Dev Wells), liquid mud plants (LMP) and marine support vessels (MSV) tank cleaning services transitioning from Trinidad to Guyana.”

It said too, “third-party waste treatment capacity meets estimated project demands and capacity will be evaluated annually.”

The company cautioned however that, “waste oil recycling options are needed in Guyana to address the growing volumes generated from consumer vehicles, industrial generators, marine vessels, and oil and gas industry.”

Among the recommendations documented in the analysis is the development of the Comprehensive Waste Management Plan (WMP) that will account for lessons learned from data efficiency reviews, capturing waste volume estimate revisions, and suggesting potential improvement opportunities.

EEPGL, which is the operator of the Stabroek, Canje, and Kaieteur Blocks offshore Guyana, is engaged in numerous ongoing exploration and development operations offshore, and began production from the Liza Phase 1 Project in December 2019 with the deployment of the first Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Guyana.

EEPGL has since also obtained additional Production Licences and Environmental Permits to develop and operate the Liza Phase 2 Project and the Payara Project, which will result in a second and third FPSO.

The company in its report said too that EEPGL’s various exploration and development projects will result in generation of certain wastes that must be managed by EEPGL and its contractors, consistent with required WMPs and applicable regulations and industry best practices.