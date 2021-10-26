Eureka Giddings emerges winner of C&V Shipping golf tourney and overall points’ winner

Kaieteur News – The stakes were high on Saturday afternoon last at the Lusignan Golf Club as golfers came out in droves for the final tune up tournament sponsored by C&V Shipping, prior the Guyana Open. Eureka Giddings kept her cool and edged out a strong challenge from Hardeo Ganpat and Roy Dhory and 44 others, to earn best Net and overall winner.

Both Giddins and Ganpat had net scores of 66, but Giddings won on a count back. The win also meant Giddings earned the highest number of points and will be rewarded with a free entry into this weekend’s 2-day GTT Guyana Open Golf tournament – which will crown Guyana’s best male and female Golfers for 2022.

At the end of Saturday’s play it was becoming clear who the favorites were heading into this weekend’s tournament. On the men’s side Avinash Persaud once again stamped his authority to win best gross for the second time in three weeks and is in fine form heading into this weekend’s major event.

Shenella London has played her best golf this year and has emerged favourite to win the female title. However, she can expect strong challenges from a very determined Dr. Joan Deo and fomer champion Christine Sukhram.

The results from Saturday’s event were: 1st Eureka Giddings Net 66 / Gross 95; 2nd Hardeo Ganpat Net 66 / Gross 92; 3rd Roy Dhory Net 67 / Gross 91. Best Net Front-9- Mahesh shivraj Net 32; Best Net Back-9- Eureka Giddings Net 31.

Mike Mangal and Joaan Deo won the nearest to the pin titles in the male and female categories respectively. Parmanand Persaud and London won the longest drive in the male and female divisions in that order. Avenash Persaud registered the best gross net score for the males and London got the best net score in the female segment.

Director of C and V shipping Jennifer Prashad thanked all the golfers and staff at the Lusignan Golf Club, and emphasised the company’s continued commitment to community outreach.

“Partnering with the LGC meant bringing together a shared vision to give back to the community.Our group of companies prides itself on offering the highest tier service to its customers and therefore recognises the past and recent efforts that the Lusignan Golf Club has made in improving accountability and inclusivity. C&V Caribbean Shipping offers its tournament sponsorship proudly to the Lusignan Golf Club.”