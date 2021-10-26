Reminiscences about another Guyana, now gone

Dear Editor,

It seems like yesterday I was riding my bicycle along the coast, feeling the cool sea breeze that gently swayed the coconut trees and enjoying the smell of toasted Jeera (spice or cumin spice) being prepared for the lunchtime curry and roti dish. People were enjoying the tropical weather on their verandas and others were playing cricket with their friends. Then a beautiful young lady on a pristine donkey cart in her pink saree passed by on her way to market to sell sweets. She was comfortable, enjoying the easygoing pace that the cart driver had set. Another young lady was seen walking her cattle through the street, and a flock of black belly sheep was enjoying the shade in front of the family’s home.

On the beach, it was easy to find lots of whole shells and the half shells that already had a place to make a pendant for a necklace. The waves had a rhythm, and the birds were singing a lovely tune. Enough to inspire a poem.

Wata Wata

Everywhere to see

Look Mommy

Butterflies and dragonflies

All around me

Coconut trees decorate the sky

The sound of waves crashing by

Sand in my shoes and shells in my hand

Toes wet because of where I stand

Wata Wata

Everywhere to see

Papi when next we going to 63

It was easy to see lots of fish by the koker where I sat. Even a game of beach football was easy to be had. Along the road from the beach, I stopped to look at a pair of Canje Pheasants with their peacock-like crowns and elegant necklines. They seemed so comfortable with a visitor observing them. The sky was a gorgeous blue with plump white clouds. Easily a substitute for edible spun sugar. The fishing boats were docked and blue vessels lined the waterway. Lots of fresh fish for sale and salted fish being prepared. Further down the road, guys are having a cold one, Banks, of course, and an occasional Guinness in the crowd. For those who prefer the sweeter/hard stuff, it is that golden 5-year-old for the table chased/mixed with fresh coconut water or on the rocks. You will not have to look far to see where it is grown. If you’re lucky, you may even get to sample some of the cane freshly cut from a nearby sugarcane estate.

The appetisers or “cutters”, as they are locally known, are always hot and tasty. The spot with the best “wiri-wiri” pepper sauce is the one to look out for. If there is achar (an Indian type of pickle in which the ingredients [for example grated green mangoes or ripe tamarind] are preserved in spiced oil), then you are in for a real treat. Up for a more energetic pace, you will not have to look far to find a spot. The card games are quick, and the dominoes are filled with love. You have to stay sharp to run with the regulars. For those who love horses, just up the road and along the way many beautiful stallions and mares may be viewed in the pasture. Port Mourant’s horse racing course always has the crowd, and if you’re feeling lucky, you can bet on one of Guyana’s own home-bred champions. It’s an exciting occasion, filled with music, food, cold drinks and excellent weather.

It was evening on the way back and the sun was setting. There is that feeling of calmness in the air, and it is easy to sense a change in nature. The great kiskadees were settling in for the night. Guyana is that sixish to sixish place when the sun rises and sets. Makes for a balanced way of being. Laying in my hammock, I was enjoying the evening breeze, seeing the sun dip in for the night and watching the stars slowly fill the sky. They are so close to you here in Guyana. The equator’s gift to our tropical paradise. It feels like being in heaven amongst the celestial beings.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana