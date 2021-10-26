Latest update October 26th, 2021 6:23 PM

CANU busts driver with $4.7M worth of cannabis in possession

Oct 26, 2021 News

Tassia Dickenson

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old driver was busted with a total of 15.566kg of both local and foreign cannabis valued at over $4.7M in his possession.

CANU officers, on Monday, acting upon information received, intercepted a motor car which was within the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, Houston on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), leading to a total of eight bulky parcels containing suspected cannabis being discovered in the said vehicle.

The bulky parcels of cannabis found by

The Driver of the Vehicle, Duvendra Sukhdeo

The driver of the vehicle, Duvendra Sukhdeo of Lot 14 Republic Park, EBD, was subsequently arrested and placed in CANU’s custody.

Sports

Eureka Giddings emerges winner of C&V Shipping golf tourney and overall points' winner

Oct 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – The stakes were high on Saturday afternoon last at the Lusignan Golf Club as golfers came out in droves for the final tune up tournament sponsored by C&V Shipping, prior the...
Read More
Ramsammy captures gold; Albert takes Silver at Santo Domingo Open

Oct 26, 2021

Tarson and Abrigo are Best Male and Female Athletes as 33 records crumble on explosive day

Oct 26, 2021

Permaul and Smith included in CWI Squads for Best V Best Matches

Oct 26, 2021

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Oct 25, 2021

MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in region two

Oct 25, 2021

  New day, old story!

    Kaieteur News – The PNC/R and its sidekicks are predictable. This is one of the reasons why the PPP/C has always been... more

