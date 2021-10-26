CANU busts driver with $4.7M worth of cannabis in possession

Latest update October 26th, 2021 6:23 PM
Oct 26, 2021 News
Tassia Dickenson
Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old driver was busted with a total of 15.566kg of both local and foreign cannabis valued at over $4.7M in his possession.
CANU officers, on Monday, acting upon information received, intercepted a motor car which was within the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, Houston on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), leading to a total of eight bulky parcels containing suspected cannabis being discovered in the said vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Duvendra Sukhdeo of Lot 14 Republic Park, EBD, was subsequently arrested and placed in CANU’s custody.
