Accused facing retrial pleads guilty to Republic Day killing of Enterprise businessman

Kaieteur News – Devon Thomas, the 28-year-old man who was scheduled along with is co-accused, to face a retrial in the High Court for murder has pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Thomas pleaded guilty to crime before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Georgetown High Court yesterday.

In July, Thomas and his co-accused, 25-year-old Randy Isaacs were jointly placed before the court to face a retrial for the murder of Enterprise businessman, Kumar Mohabir, who was killed on Mashramani Day (February 23) in 2013.

Following a retrial, however, Isaacs was found not guilty by a 12-member jury, and Thomas was ordered to face a retrial since the jury failed to arrive at a verdict for him. That retrial was scheduled to start yesterday before Justice Barlow. Thomas however, opted to plead guilty to manslaughter causing the matter to be adjourned to November 11, 2021 for sentencing.

Last January, the Court of Appeal had ordered a retrial for Thomas and Randy Isaacs, who were originally sentenced to 75 years imprisonment each for the murder of the Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman.

In 2015, the duo had faced a trial before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown. Back then, Thomas, a construction worker from Lot 95 Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara and his co-accused Isaacs, were sentenced for the murder of Mohabir, called “Dusky” and “Fire Link”, of Lot 7 Fernandes Street, Enterprise, ECD.

He was attacked and brutally stabbed by a drunken mob on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, on February 23, 2013. The man, who operated a tent rental business at his residence, was attacked after he went to the location to collect a tent he rented to his neighbours for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to the reports, a group of drunken men who were armed with broken bottles attacked Mohabir after he went to collect a tent at Vlissengen Road in Georgetown. He was stabbed by a group of intoxicated persons and subsequently rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Following the incident, the victim’s older brother, Navindra Mohabir, who was also wounded in the attack, had identified two suspects (Thomas and Isaac) as the persons who participated in the incident, which led to his death.