$136M in contracts inked for construction of core homes in Sophia, street light installation in Parfaite Harmonie

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has inked approximately $136 million in contracts under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP) for the construction of core homes in Sophia, Georgetown and the installation of street lights at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.This is according to a release issued yesterday by the CH&PA. The contracts were signed in the CH&PA’s boardroom on Monday in the presence of Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and Director of Projects, Mr. Omar Narine.
Oct 26, 2021Kaieteur News – The stakes were high on Saturday afternoon last at the Lusignan Golf Club as golfers came out in droves for the final tune up tournament sponsored by C&V Shipping, prior the...
Kaieteur News – The answer to the question above is that they met in a confluence last Saturday morning in my head.... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R and its sidekicks are predictable. This is one of the reasons why the PPP/C has always been... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
