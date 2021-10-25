Tribute to Colin Smith – a Man of Honour

Dear Editor

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Colin Smith with whom I have been acquainted with for over three decades and for whom, I have always had great respect and admiration. I admired his calm disposition, his on-going display of willingness to assist, and his humility.

In 1993, at the invitation of Father Andrew Morrison, I started writing a weekly column in the Catholic Standard captioned “Viewpoint” which mainly focused on human values.

That was a period when as the Executive Director of the Laparkan Group of Companies, I was very busy. Combined with my social, cultural and humanitarian activities, I was under pressure in relation to managing time.

In that scenario, there were occasions when Colin would call the office to alert me that the cut-off point for receiving articles was approaching and that going to press was at hand. Colin would always give me another 30 or 45 minutes and with the support of my Secretaries, we always made it.

Since COVID-19 surfaced, I ceased writing for the Catholic Standard. On one occasion, I wrote on “Abortion” which he did not agree with. He displayed tolerance and in his calm, polite manner said that he will allow my views to be presented, but would state, as he did, at the bottom of my article that the views I expressed were not in accordance with the Catholic Church. He published the full text of my article.

Colin was gracious and appreciative of the support, which I gave to the Catholic Standard. Each week, there was always a note on my desk, which stated that Mr. Smith called to say thanks and sends his regards. My past Secretaries, both overseas and in Guyana at present, remember him fondly. They were saddened to hear of his death as they reflected on his relationship with my office.

I recall an article I wrote on, “The Frustration of Young People”, stating that they were losing hope in their future in Guyana and that they were merely marking time until they can go to a foreign land. Unfortunately, it incurred the wrath of some senior functionaries who in a widely circulated release attacked me personally.

I did not respond but Colin Smith who was the Editor of the Catholic Standard, in a short rebuttal stated that my article was factual and that all my writings were my personal views as a citizen of Guyana.

Colin Smith will be remembered in a special way as a gentleman, not tarnished in an environment where arrogance and corrosive utterances undermine harmonious relationships; and where intolerance constrains the expression of views with fear of consequences.

My colleagues, especially the Secretaries, join with me in this expression of sympathy to his beloved family, to the Catholic community and all those who cared for him.

We pray for the repose of his soul.

Mr. Vibert Parvatan