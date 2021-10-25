$1B Sheriff Street/Mandela road project now delayed by rain “indefinitely” – Minister Edghill

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill is now saying that the completion of $1B Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue road project might be delayed way longer than expected due to the onset of the rainy season.

He made this statement on Saturday during an inspection of the works completed.

About a week ago, Edghill had told another section of the media that the Chinese Company working on the project, Sinohydro Corporation, would not be able to meet the October 31 deadline for completion because of shipping delays.

He had explained that the project was almost complete and the company is waiting on materials to install traffic signals and poles for the traffic signs, but it is experiencing shipping issues.

On Saturday however, Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that in addition to the delayed arrival of the road safety materials and electrical materials, the completion deadline will be extended because the weather pattern has changed.

He pointed out too, that apart from completing the main road, there are other minor issues that the company will have to fix. One of these is the construction of the entrances to other streets from the main road.

He assured that this issue will be fixed in two weeks.

The company is also behind schedule on the Lamaha Bridge. The excuse given for the delay was that there was a significant rise in the turbidity of water flowing through the canal. According to the Minister, the company decided to halt works because it did not want to disrupt the water supply to Georgetown.

This issue has reportedly been resolved and Edghill is hopeful that the bridge will be completed by this month-end.

Sinohydro was awarded the contract in 2017 and works began in 2018. It was supposed to be completed already but was plagued by constant delays.

One of the excuses it had given regarding its failure to meet the project deadline was that it had to halt works during the five-month gridlock over the March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections.

Works recommenced after it was over in August 2020 and a new deadline was set for August 4, 2021.

Sinohydro was unable to meet that deadline and a new one was set for August 31, 2021.

It did not meet that deadline either. They were granted until October, 31, 2020 but will be unable to meet this deadline also due to the rain. According to Minister Edghill, the project has been “delayed indefinitely.”