Thief does meet dem maker

Oct 25, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – When yuh want thief yuh must prepare fuh face de consequences. A young man just out ah pampers decide dat he and others gan go on a rabbing spree on de East Coast.
Dem guh in a place and rab some people ah dem money, phones and other valuables. But when dem think dat it gan be an easy job, things went haywire.
Dem start get pursue and one ah dem jump in a trench. But he nah know fuh hold he breath under wata. Nor he nah know how fuh keep he nose out ah de wata and he body in de wata. He drown and now he parents gat sorrow.
But is suh when yuh like follow bad company and do wrong thing. Karma does ketch up with yuh. Dem boys know dat dem gat nuff thief around. But dem boys always bruk so dem boys nah afraid ah thief.
One time a thief break in dem boys house while dem boys was sleeping. De thief start searching fuh money. Dem boys wake up and help he search. One time a violent bandit break into de home of wan elderly couple. He tie up de husband and de wife and he decide dat he gat fuh kill one ah dem.
To help he mek he decision, he ask dem some questions to get to know dem better.
“Wah yuh name? he ask de woman.
“Clementine,” she say.
“Oh dat is meh mother name! Nah worry I won’t kill yuh.”
Turning to de man he ask, “And wah is you name?”
De man reply, “Meh name is Joe, but meh friends does call meh Clementine.”
Talk half and walk de straight and narrow path!

