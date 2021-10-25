Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Neighbour finds Tuschen businessman dead, bound, gagged on his bed

Oct 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three have launched an investigation into the death of a 59-year-old businessman who was found bound and gagged on his bed by one of his neighbours at his Tuschen Housing Scheme home yesterday.

Keith Richard Hohenkirk who was found dead on his bed yesterday.

The businessman, an amputee identified as Keith Richard Hohenkirk also called “One foot” was found lifeless around 06:39hrs yesterday.
According to the police report, Hohenkirk who lived alone with a small concrete grocery shop at the front of his house was last seen alive by his neighbour sometime around 18:40hrs on Saturday. The neighbour reported to the detectives that around that time, she saw the businessman sitting on his front veranda.
She further reported that about 06:39hrs yesterday, she went to check on him and discovered that his front door was unlocked. The neighbour told police that when she entered the man’s premises, she observed the entire hall and kitchen area ransacked. Further checks were made and Hohenkirk was found in one of the bedrooms lying motionless on his back with his hands tied with a clear scotch tape and his mouth covered with a piece of cloth.
Police said when they arrived at the scene an examination was made of the man’s body for any apparent marks of violence but none were seen. Hohenkirk’s body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where a doctor officially pronounced him dead. His body was then transferred to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where a post mortem examination is to be conducted.
The report states that no arrest has been made so far. CCTV footage around the area is currently being reviewed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Oct 25, 2021

Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie...
Read More
MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in region two

MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in...

Oct 25, 2021

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds of talented children across Guyana

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds...

Oct 25, 2021

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly series

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly...

Oct 24, 2021

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for PanAm Games

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for...

Oct 24, 2021

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Oct 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Blame it on the Weather

    Kaieteur News- It was one of those days when you wished you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early morning rain... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]