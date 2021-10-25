Neighbour finds Tuschen businessman dead, bound, gagged on his bed

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three have launched an investigation into the death of a 59-year-old businessman who was found bound and gagged on his bed by one of his neighbours at his Tuschen Housing Scheme home yesterday.

The businessman, an amputee identified as Keith Richard Hohenkirk also called “One foot” was found lifeless around 06:39hrs yesterday.

According to the police report, Hohenkirk who lived alone with a small concrete grocery shop at the front of his house was last seen alive by his neighbour sometime around 18:40hrs on Saturday. The neighbour reported to the detectives that around that time, she saw the businessman sitting on his front veranda.

She further reported that about 06:39hrs yesterday, she went to check on him and discovered that his front door was unlocked. The neighbour told police that when she entered the man’s premises, she observed the entire hall and kitchen area ransacked. Further checks were made and Hohenkirk was found in one of the bedrooms lying motionless on his back with his hands tied with a clear scotch tape and his mouth covered with a piece of cloth.

Police said when they arrived at the scene an examination was made of the man’s body for any apparent marks of violence but none were seen. Hohenkirk’s body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where a doctor officially pronounced him dead. His body was then transferred to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where a post mortem examination is to be conducted.

The report states that no arrest has been made so far. CCTV footage around the area is currently being reviewed.