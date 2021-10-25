Neighbour finds pensioner’s decomposed body in home

Kaieteur News – The body of a pensioner was found decomposed in his Linden, Region 10 home on Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 73-year-old Tudor of Burjack, Wismar, Linden.

According to a police report, the discovery was made sometime around 06:30hrs.

Tudor resided alone and his sister who lives at Block 22 Wismar, said she last saw her brother at her house on Wednesday at about 16:00hrs, when he complained of feeling unwell.

She then checked his pressure and observed same to be very high. As a result, she told Tudor to lay down which he did and after some time, he claimed he felt better. He then left for his home.

A neighbour who normally calls out to Tudor whenever she passes his house told the police that on the said day, she walked past Tudor’s home several times and heard his radio playing but did not see him.

She stated that around 06:30hrs yesterday, she decided to call out for Tudor after not seeing him for days but she did not get a reply. This prompted her to go onto his premises where she was assailed by a stench.

Upon looking in the house she observed Tudor lying on his bed motionless. She immediately informed his family members of her discovery. Kaieteur News understands that the body was examined but due to the state of decomposition, no marks of violence could be observed. The deceased’s home was searched and nothing appeared to have been disturbed.

Tudor’s body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty and was later transferred to the Pensioner’s Mortuary for storage where it awaits a post mortem examination.