Mrs., Miss, Teen & Mr. India Guyana 2021 crowned at elegant coronation

Oct 25, 2021 News

Mrs., Miss, Teen & Mr. India Guyana 2021 crowned at elegant coronation at Ramada Hotel. Miss India Guyana 2021 is Maya Persaud (third from left), Mrs. India Guyana 2021 is Melessa Seupaul (forth from left), Miss Teen India Guyana 2021 is Beauty Razack (second from left) and Mr. India Guyana 2021is Mario Moonsammy (first from left).

Kaieteur News – Unique forms of beauty, poise, glamour and charisma were on show at the Ramada Hotel last night, following which, four individuals were crowned the Miss, Mrs, Teen and Mr India Guyana 2021.
The Miss, Mrs & Teen winners will represent Guyana at the Miss, Mrs & Teen India Worldwide pageant scheduled for February 2021.
A kaleidoscope of rich Indian cultural heritage was on display as the finalists of the Miss India Guyana took center stage in the Evening Wear, Talent , Ethnic Wear and Intelligence segment. It was then that Maya Persaud emerged the winner.
The evening then saw the first staging of the Mrs & Teen Category and the top three ladies participated in all segments. After going head to head in several categories, the Mrs. India Guyana winner was Melessa Seupaul while the gorgeous Beauty Razack was crowned Miss Teen India Guyana 2021.
The inaugural Mr India Guyana concluded the evening with an impressive lineup of nine gentlemen who worked exceptionally hard to win the coveted title. In the end, it was Mario Moonsammy who won the hearts of the judges.

