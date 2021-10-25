Morgan’s Learning Centre students living up to motto for academic excellence – Over 200 secure 95% CSEC pass rate

Kaieteur News- “Still I Rise,” is the title of a popular poem written in the 1970s by famed American poet, Maya Angelou.

In the case of Morgan’s Learning Centre (MLC), the phrase serves as part of the school’s motto; one which stirs a sense of pride in its students that even in difficult circumstances, they can still achieve their academic goals.

And indeed, the students of MLC have been living up to that motto by taking on the challenges towards attaining academic excellence.

Even in the face of various adversaries, the students continue to perform well at the level of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination.

In fact, the school has a 95 percentile pass rate at CSEC and has been keeping a tradition of allowing students as young as 12 years to write the exams.

These young students often score outstanding marks at CSEC Mathematics and Principles of Accounts, two subject areas that are sometimes difficult to achieve for even students much older than they.

This year was no different—with both full-time and part-time students of MLC scoring Grades 1-3 in over 21 subject areas.

Raushal Lall, 16, is among MLC’s outstanding CSEC performers this year. The teenager who transitioned from the public school system to MLC was able to overcome a distinct set of challenges to acquire passes in seven CSEC subjects.

Lall attained Grades One to Three at CSEC in several subject areas including, Mathematics English, Integrated Science, Economics and Information Technology.

His mother, Mala Lall, told this newspaper that her son was actually 15 year old when he first wrote the exams via MLC; a private institution located in D’Urban Street, Lodge.

She explained: “He did so well I was encouraged to move him here full-time.”

The mother told this newspaper that her decision to move her son to MLC was further prompted by a discussion she had with his teacher.

“He was in the public school but I was not happy with his performance there at all. His grades were not improving at school….so I decided to visit the school and speak with the teacher who told me that [they] don’t believe my child can write CSEC and pass it, because his performance in school is so weak, [they] don’t believe he can pass any exams. As a parent… you could imagine how I felt. Nobody wants to hear those words about their child,” the woman explained.

However, she said that she did not lose hope but consulted with Principal/Proprietor of MLC, Mr. Orin Morgan.

The parent enrolled her son for classes at MLC. She noted that the changes in his academic work were evident.

“You can see he was motivated to work and he started improving and Sir Morgan encouraged us to sign him for CSEC and he did not disappoint. So my joy today is telling parents that may have a child struggling in school that sometimes it is not the child because every child has potential, they just need the motivation and correct environment to do well,” she added.

Lall joins MLC’s CSEC performers like Shania Ramlochan and Uriel Isadore both 16 years-old,

Ramlochan acquired 7 Grade ones, 2 Grade Two and 2 Grade Threes and Isadore attained 6 Grade Ones, 5 Grade two.

The top performers also include 17 -year-old Aicha Grant, who became a full time student at MLC two years ago.

She wrote 14 subjects and attained 8 Grade Ones, 2 Grade twos, and 3 Grade threes. The student said the attention and motivation she got from her teachers at the school helped catapult her to the level of success she attained.

Similarly, 17 -year- old Keiana Howard attained twelve subjects which includes 3 Grade ones, 7 Grade twos, 3 Grade ones and 2 Grade Threes and Destiny Archer also 17, attained twelve subjects including 6 Grade ones, 4 Grade twos and 2 Grade Threes.

Archer said that she was challenged by her teachers to put her best foot forward. “Also I believed that I would do well and I did,” she said.

Kayla Mc Allister, 17, wrote eleven subjects and scored 6 Grade ones, 4 Grade Twos and 1 Grade three.

Leslie Daley who joined MLC after migrating from Canada also scored high points at the exams. She got 9 Grade Ones as well as 2 Grade twos. Daley told this newspaper that attaining the pass grades came through hard work and focus.

“The work here is much harder but my teachers helped to motivate me,” she said. Leslie is the daughter of Jamaican parents.

Her mother Jackie Daley told this newspaper that she is extremely pleased with her daughter’s performance. She also noted that she is happy her daughter was also able to receive the same solid Caribbean educational foundation that she received as a child.

“It is important to me that my children get to experience that Caribbean culture,” the mother said adding, that MLC provided the ideal environment for that to germinate.

Meanwhile, Gem Gomes who acquired passes in 11 subject areas told Kaieteur news that she is pleased with her grades. She attained 6 Grade ones, four Grade Twos and 1 Grade three.

Outside the full-time students registered at the school, MLC also offers CSEC classes for older persons who wish to write or re-sit the exams.

Kaieteur News understands that adult students have also recorded excellent pass rates. Students like 18-year-old Anthony Boodram and 21-year-old Phillipe Marignan were able to secure CSEC passes in several subject areas. Boodram attained six subjects including Mathematics and English.

“I passed all my subjects with Grades Ones and Twos and Threes,” he added.

Marignan told this newspaper that he wanted to go back to school to acquire some more CSEC subjects’ to pursue his studies in medicine.

He noted that MLC offered him the suitable courses convenient for him to continue his studies. The 21 year old was able to achieve passes in his science related subjects.

Principal of the school, Orin Morgan explained that many students utilize the adult teaching service.

“We have many of them coming after work and some of them joining us on our online platform. We try our best to accommodate them, so that they too can achieve their academic dreams.”

Mr. Morgan said that his goal is always to help by challenging his students to perform above average.

“We are in the business of motivating and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed academically. So far, our students have been doing just that and putting in the work to relalise the kind of maximum output that deserves our respect and admiration,” he stated.