MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in region two

Kaieteur News- Nexgen Golf Academy and the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit partnered in January 2021 to actively develop the sport around the country, and together they have developed, in conjunction with the Guyana Teachers Union and Scouts Association of Guyana, a full teaching facility on Woolford Avenue that has become the model for growing the game around the country.

During the past week, teachers from Education Districts four and five became the newest members of the ‘Train the Trainers’ club, joining the 52 other teachers from Districts three, six and ten. Next week, teachers in District two are set to receive training followed by 20 schools in Georgetown.

Zorg Sports Club on the Essequibo Coast is also set to benefit from the Academy which will donate a quantity of golf clubs and balls to the organisation. Plans are also in the making to render assistance to other areas in Essequibo.

President of Nexgen Golf Aleem Hussain said, “Golf is now a CXC/CAPE subject in physical Education and as such, it is vital that, in addition to teaching the theoretical part of the sport in schools, we provide learning facilities for the students. We plan to open facilities to serve communities in Vreed-en-hoop, Leonora, Anna Regina, New Amsterdam and Linden over the next year. This allows for local residents to have easy access, school children to learn and practice their skills, create local jobs and provide a safe, covid-19 compliant activity for families.”

Head of the MOE Allied Arts Unit Ms. Lorraine Barker-King praised the teachers for their dedication as she thanked Hussain, the Nexgen Golf team and Sports Coordinator Kurt Braithwaite for a well run event. “This demonstrates how effective the programme implementation has been as in just 10 months, we have been able to roll out to over 80 schools.”

Teachers were amazed at the simplicity of the teaching methods at the Academy and vowed to take their knowledge back to their respective schools and to use Golf as the subject of choice for 2022 physical education CXC examination.

Mr. Kurt Braithwaite indicated that this was a tremendous example of an organization turning adversity into opportunities, “while contact sports are struggling due to covid-19 restrictions, Mr. Hussain used that to introduce Golf into the school system and we are on track to make history – 2022 CXC examination, Caribbean competitions and ultimately, a national team.”

For those interested in learning more about golf, visit Nexgen Golf Academy on Facebook/Instagram, call 645-0944 or stop by the Academy on Woolford Avenue in Georgetown.