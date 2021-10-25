Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds of talented children across Guyana

Oct 25, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News- More than 700 girls and boys across Guyana are receiving the benefit of the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite Youth Football Development Training as all Regional GFF Academy Training Centres have now returned to action.
The GFF’s ground-breaking academy programme, launched in 2016 and the first of its kind in the Caribbean, is an elite, selective national youth development programme, which gives girls and boys aged between six and 19 a weekly, structured training curriculum that is anchored in the GFF football philosophy and delivered consistently across the nine Regional Associations.
The GFF delegated the running of the ATC programme to its Regional Associations as part of its efforts to build capacity at local leve

The East Bank FA Academy in full swing.

l, supported by the pioneering GFF Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP), which is unique in the Caribbean region and provides unprecedented levels of financial and logistical backing for regional football programmes.
“We are delighted to see all of the academies up and running again in a safe and secure environment after the significant disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said GFF President Wayne Forde. “The ATC programme is the jewel in the crown of our administration, and we are determined to continue to invest heavily in supporting our members as they take up the mantle to drive youth football development across the country.”
“We know that the future stars of our national teams will be coming through these programmes, as they are already doing, from youth level to the senior sides,” he added.
The ATC programme is intended to enhance the quality of football development by exposing talented girls and boys to regular training sessions from GFF-certified coaches as they work towards the internationally-recommended target of 10,000 hours of deliberate practice that is
required to develop elite players for professional football.

The programme, along with its grassroots component, is actively increasing the player population, improving coaching standards under the expert guidance and financial backing of the GFF Technical Department, acting as a talent scouting pathway for the national teams, and enhancing the administration of football at regional level. It also provides a platform for regular competition among the Regional Associations.
Many of the talented players participating in the academies today were scouted during the delivery of the U15 and U17 intra-association tournaments, which were made possible by generous sponsorship from Namilco and the Pele Alumni.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Oct 25, 2021

Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie...
Read More
MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in region two

MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in...

Oct 25, 2021

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds of talented children across Guyana

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds...

Oct 25, 2021

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly series

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly...

Oct 24, 2021

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for PanAm Games

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for...

Oct 24, 2021

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Oct 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Blame it on the Weather

    Kaieteur News- It was one of those days when you wished you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early morning rain... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]