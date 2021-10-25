Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fully vaccinated man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Oct 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News- A fully vaccinated 91-year-old man from Region Four who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that as a result of his death, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 895.
The Ministry stated also that the man passed away on October 24, last while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 90 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,067. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 18,486 persons are women while 16,581 are men.
Presently, there are 19 patients who are admitted at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 102 persons in institutional isolation, 3,451 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,600 recoveries have been recorded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Oct 25, 2021

Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie...
Read More
MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in region two

MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in...

Oct 25, 2021

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds of talented children across Guyana

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds...

Oct 25, 2021

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly series

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly...

Oct 24, 2021

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for PanAm Games

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for...

Oct 24, 2021

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Oct 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Blame it on the Weather

    Kaieteur News- It was one of those days when you wished you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early morning rain... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]