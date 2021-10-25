Fully vaccinated man is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News- A fully vaccinated 91-year-old man from Region Four who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is the country’s latest COVID-19 fatality. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported yesterday that as a result of his death, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 895.

The Ministry stated also that the man passed away on October 24, last while receiving treatment at a medical institution.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 90 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,067. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 18,486 persons are women while 16,581 are men.

Presently, there are 19 patients who are admitted at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 102 persons in institutional isolation, 3,451 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,600 recoveries have been recorded.