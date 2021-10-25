Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Oct 25, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie and Clement Archer will serve as the Vice-Presidents.
The important position of Secretary was filled by Fazal Ishak while Asif Ishak will be his assistant. Waqar Bacchus and Ms. Sohini Narine will serve as Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer, respectively.

The new Executive Committee of East Bank Cricket Association with President Puneeth Jaigopaul, seated 3rd left.

Eric Sukrah secured the position of Competitions Committee Chairman with Patrick Khan as Marketing Manager and Devanand Indar, Public Relations Officer. The five Committee Members are: Kelvin Singh, Corwin Austin, Sunil Ramlall, Harry Persaud and Darren Manohar. Lloyd Ramessar and Jonte Thomas are the new Trustees while Nadeem Khan was elected as the Auditor. The positions of Chairman of the Senior Selectors and Chairman of the Junior Selectors will be filled at the first meeting of the new Executive Committee. It is expected that all Sub-Committees will be named at that meeting.
President Puneet Jaigopaul, in a brief address, thanked the members for the confidence placed in him and his Committee and gave the assurance that he will work diligently towards developing cricket on the East Bank Demerara.
He added that the early priorities will be preparation of grounds, sponsorship and acquisition of cricket gear. He concluded by requesting the full support and cooperation of all the member clubs.

