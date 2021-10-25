East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie and Clement Archer will serve as the Vice-Presidents.
The important position of Secretary was filled by Fazal Ishak while Asif Ishak will be his assistant. Waqar Bacchus and Ms. Sohini Narine will serve as Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer, respectively.
Eric Sukrah secured the position of Competitions Committee Chairman with Patrick Khan as Marketing Manager and Devanand Indar, Public Relations Officer. The five Committee Members are: Kelvin Singh, Corwin Austin, Sunil Ramlall, Harry Persaud and Darren Manohar. Lloyd Ramessar and Jonte Thomas are the new Trustees while Nadeem Khan was elected as the Auditor. The positions of Chairman of the Senior Selectors and Chairman of the Junior Selectors will be filled at the first meeting of the new Executive Committee. It is expected that all Sub-Committees will be named at that meeting.
President Puneet Jaigopaul, in a brief address, thanked the members for the confidence placed in him and his Committee and gave the assurance that he will work diligently towards developing cricket on the East Bank Demerara.
He added that the early priorities will be preparation of grounds, sponsorship and acquisition of cricket gear. He concluded by requesting the full support and cooperation of all the member clubs.
Oct 25, 2021Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie...
Oct 25, 2021
Oct 25, 2021
Oct 24, 2021
Oct 24, 2021
Oct 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Thursday evening, I opened my email inbox to find someone had sent me a tape of an interview Journalist,... more
Kaieteur News- It was one of those days when you wished you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early morning rain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]