CANU unearths $1.8M in cannabis, three in custody

Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three persons are in custody following the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis discovered by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday last.
This publication understands that CANU officers while conducting operations at ‘D’ Field Sophia, carried out a search on a white Toyota fielder wagon which was in front of a shop. During the search, officers discovered eight bulky parcels containing a total of 4.296kg of cannabis which is valued at over $1.8 million.
The search was carried out in the presence of the driver, 31-year-old Roylon Adolph of 657 Industrial Area, McKenzie Linden, and the lone passenger 31-year-old Akeem Matheson of 169 Sin City ‘B’ Field Sophia. The two occupants were arrested along with the shop owner, Kacy Bowen and were taken to the CANU Headquarters, where they were placed into custody pending investigation.
