Buxtonian dad of four, Hugh Park, admitted to local Bar

Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News- Despite not being selected in 2013 to commence his journey to become a Lawyer, a determined Hugh Park was on October 14, 2021, admitted to the Bar.Park’s petition was presented by Attorney-at-law, Marcel Bobb and was accepted by High Court Judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds. In attendance at Park’s admission to the Bar were his family and colleagues while others joined via zoom. “While I was filled with joy on this occasion, it was a very humbling experience to be inducted into the legal fraternity,” he told Kaieteur News.From being raised in a single parent home, Park shared that he intends to give himself in whatever meaningful way he can to those that are less fortunate.During an interview with this publication he shared that, along with his three other siblings, Roslyn, Ronetta and Rushelle they were raised by their mother, Jillian French, in Buxton, East Coast Demerara.“I spent my nursery and primary years living in Buxton, where I attended Annandale Nursery and Primary School,” Park added.After being successful at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), he secured a spot at President’s College, where he attended from 1997 to 2001. While attending President’s College, Park moved from living with his mother to reside with his grandmother, Claudette Park, in Lamaha Springs, Georgetown.“There is no fanciful reason for my decision to become a Lawyer. It is quite simple actually.

As an individual, I believe that my primary purpose in life is to be of service to others.”“I do believe that being qualified in the legal field builds upon my other academic and non-academic achievements which cumulatively, sets the appropriate foundation for me to be able to fulfill this purpose in a well-rounded manner,” the Lawyer shared.He added that upon successfully completing his Secondary education, he commenced his working years and furthered his studies at the same time.While sharing the challenges he faced, Park stated that the first challenge he encountered was, “Not being able to study Law at the time I initially wanted to. I was set to commence in 2013 but I was not selected to be a part of that batch of students at that time.”Admittedly, he stated that he was in great dismay, but did not allow himself to remain within the sphere that he was in at that time.This is when he decided to pursue a Post Graduate qualification in order to give himself a competitive edge when reapplying to do Law. He noted that upon completing his Post Graduate studies, he then reapplied to read for his Bachelor of Laws Degree in 2016.“I do recall enrolling to read for my Bachelor of Laws Degree in 2013, three years prior to when I actually started the programme.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, I decided to read for my Post Graduate Diploma in International Studies,” Park said. Having completed his Post Graduate, he then reapplied to read for his Bachelor of Laws Degree in 2016, and was successful on this occasion.It was on his second attempt in applying that paved the way for him to begin his journey. That aside, Park noted that the programme was extremely demanding.“As the old adage goes, ‘Law is a jealous mistress’. It took a lot of sacrifice, particularly as it relates to time. It required long hours of research, late nights of studying and long days of tutoring. There were inward challenges of dealing with self-doubt and wanting to quit alltogether. Overall, the experience was memorable because I learnt a lot along the way, not only as it relates to academics, but also about myself and others,” the Lawyer shared.From 2004 to 2016, Park worked as a Network Technician for Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT). In 2018, he worked as a Consultant, Data Analyst at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) attached to the then Ministry of Public Security- Citizen Security and Strengthening Program.For the academic year 2018-2019, Park lectured at the University of Guyana (UG) Faculty of Social Sciences. He also taught Latin American Politics and Evolution Of The International Society.During the years he was working, Park first secured a Bachelor of Social Science in International Relations, then a Post Graduate Diploma in International Studies, followed by a Bachelors of Laws Degree, (L.L.B) all at the University of Guyana. After completing his studies at UG, for the period 2019 to 2021, Park studied at the University of the West Indies-Hugh Wooding Law School, where he got his Legal Education Certificate, (LEC).Moreover, he also completed his in-service training at his law Firm, Innovative Leal and Business Solutions Inc. during his second year of study at Hugh Wooding Law School.Now that he is admitted to the Bar, Park stated that his future plans as it relates to his profession is to join an organisation that would facilitate him fulfilling his personal goals which surrounds effecting positive social change.Besides his profession, he is a father of four. He resides in Georgetown with his wife Dr. Maxine Park and their children; Mariana Park, Rafael Park, Matana Park and Makena Park.In closing, he said, “It would be remiss of me to not express sincere thanks to my wife who has been of great support to me along the entire journey. Similarly, much appreciation must be extended to my mother, siblings, grandmother, uncles, aunts and colleagues that have been by my side throughout the journey.”