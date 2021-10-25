Bus conductor locked up for 44 grams of ganja

Kaieteur News –A minibus conductor was on Friday placed in the lock-ups after he was reportedly busted with 44.5 grams of cannabis by the ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

CANU identified the man as Warren Broomes of Lot K7 Edon Street Tucville, Georgetown.

They had zeroed in on him in the vicinity of Turning Point while conducting search operations at Macaw Road and Arapaima Street, Tucville.

In his pants pockets they found the illegal drugs concealed and several small zip-lock bags. He was arrested and taken to the CANU headquarters where he was interviewed by investigators.

Broomes remains in custody and charges are expected to be laid against him soon.