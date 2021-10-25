Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bus conductor locked up for 44 grams of ganja

Oct 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News –A minibus conductor was on Friday placed in the lock-ups after he was reportedly busted with 44.5 grams of cannabis by the ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).
CANU identified the man as Warren Broomes of Lot K7 Edon Street Tucville, Georgetown.
They had zeroed in on him in the vicinity of Turning Point while conducting search operations at Macaw Road and Arapaima Street, Tucville.
In his pants pockets they found the illegal drugs concealed and several small zip-lock bags. He was arrested and taken to the CANU headquarters where he was interviewed by investigators.
Broomes remains in custody and charges are expected to be laid against him soon.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

East Bank Cricket Association has new committee

Oct 25, 2021

Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie...
Read More
MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in region two

MOE/Nexgen GA to conduct training for teachers in...

Oct 25, 2021

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds of talented children across Guyana

GFF delivers Elite Football Training to hundreds...

Oct 25, 2021

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly series

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly...

Oct 24, 2021

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for PanAm Games

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for...

Oct 24, 2021

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Oct 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Blame it on the Weather

    Kaieteur News- It was one of those days when you wished you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early morning rain... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]