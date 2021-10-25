Bus conductor locked up for 44 grams of ganja

Latest update October 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News –A minibus conductor was on Friday placed in the lock-ups after he was reportedly busted with 44.5 grams of cannabis by the ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).
CANU identified the man as Warren Broomes of Lot K7 Edon Street Tucville, Georgetown.
They had zeroed in on him in the vicinity of Turning Point while conducting search operations at Macaw Road and Arapaima Street, Tucville.
In his pants pockets they found the illegal drugs concealed and several small zip-lock bags. He was arrested and taken to the CANU headquarters where he was interviewed by investigators.
Broomes remains in custody and charges are expected to be laid against him soon.
Oct 25, 2021Kaieteur News- At the recent elections of the East Bank Cricket Association (EBCA) held at the Farm/Herstelling NDC Office, Puneet Jaigopaul was elected unopposed as President while Abhilash Dookie...
Oct 25, 2021
Oct 25, 2021
Oct 24, 2021
Oct 24, 2021
Oct 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Thursday evening, I opened my email inbox to find someone had sent me a tape of an interview Journalist,... more
Kaieteur News- It was one of those days when you wished you could stay indoors. It was steaming hot. The early morning rain... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]