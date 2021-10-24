Standards and quality should be foremost for manufacturers and service providers – GNBS ready to support

Kaieteur News – Unlike a decade ago, many local manufacturers and service providers in Guyana are no longer trying to circumvent the implementation of standards in their businesses. Using standards to consistently provide quality goods and services has become the strategy for many to ensure their businesses remain competitive. More often than not, in the past, quality and standards were largely sacrificed for low costs production.

However, the widened access which came with online shopping and other means of purchasing desired products and services have firmly put consumers in control when it comes to their preference for quality. No longer will they accept whatever is produced solely based on low prices. Hence, manufacturers and service providers must take steps to add standards and quality to the mix to ensure that their offerings are desirable.

Gradually, a wide cross-section of our farmers, exporters and businessmen are also becoming appreciative of the usefulness of standards; streamlining their operations to ensure production efficiency and consistency. The new oil and gas driven economy, which demands conformance to standards, is pushing many, including budding entrepreneurs to engage the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) for guidance and support for the implementation of standards; which is key for business success.

No doubt, over the years, the GNBS has been playing its part in ensure that standards needed by businesses are developed and made available. Many of these national standards originate from recognised regional and international standards and guidelines developed by the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), ASTM International, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), among others. Hence, their application by local businesses is broadly recognised and the quality of products and services derived from their use can be benchmarked with others in overseas markets.

To ensure more local manufacturers and service providers get onboard and utilise available standards, the GNBS will continue to aggressively promote the benefits through educational campaigns and other marketing and communication initiatives. For businesses, the benefits of implementing standards include streamlining internal company processes, risk reduction, waste reduction, increased customer confidence, enabling international expansion, and access to new markets. These benefits are crucial for competitiveness.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the Bureau restructured and reoriented its Business Development Department to be responsive to the needs of businesses. This department now has a more tailor-made technical assistance programme for those businesses needing guidance to implement standards for improved processes, products and services, and towards becoming internationally certified.

Additionally, the Bureau’s scope of training for individuals and companies on standards has significantly expanded and now include customised training based on the specific needs of clients.

In closing, CEOs and Senior Managers must start to recognise what standards can do to enhance their companies’ products and services. To survive in business, urgent changes guided by standards have to be made to remain competitive in our rapidly evolving economy. To help make those changes and to meet customer demands for quality and consistency, the GNBS is most ready to help.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0066 or visit the GNBS Website: www.gnbsgy.org or WhatsApp 6924627.