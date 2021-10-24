RDC worker accused of raping girl, 14

Latest update October 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A worker attached to Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has come under the radar for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Region Nine police investigators told Kaieteur News that the incident took place last week. The worker has been released on bail as they continue to investigate the allegation.
It is being alleged that the individual had seen the teen walking along a road and had offered her a drop.
She had reportedly agreed. The suspect allegedly stopped on the way at a deserted area and requested to have sexual intercourse with the teen. The teen reportedly refused and the man allegedly forced himself on her in some nearby bushes.
The teen was reportedly rescued by someone who had followed her screams but by the time that person arrived the man had reportedly run away.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim had given police some details and the worker was subsequently arrested.
