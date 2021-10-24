Kaieteur Radio launches ‘Maha Lakshmi Competition’ for Diwali 2021

Latest update October 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur Radio has announced the launch of its first ever ‘Maha Lakshmi Competition’ for Diwali 2021.
The competition will target females in Guyana between the ages of 3 and 12 years old. Entry to the competition entails sending photographs of a child dressed as the Hindu Goddess ‘Maha Lakshmi’ to Whatsapp account – 622-2222. The photo will then be uploaded to Kaieteur Radio’s Facebook page.
The photograph with the most shares will be selected the winner. The winner will be the recipient of GYD$50,000, compliments of Hibiscus Restaurant and Lounge.
The 2nd place prize is an electronic tablet, compliments of Digicel Guyana and the 3rd place prize is a trip to the rainforest, compliments of Wanderlust Adventures GY.
All are welcome to participate and best of luck! Also, thank you to our sponsors!
