While we watching Venezuela de sea invade we!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh yuh can’t rest in peace. If dem bury yuh in La Repentir is jungle tek over de place and snake crawling all over yuh body.

At some ah dem countryside cemetery, cow grazing and pooping pun yuh head. And dog peeing pun yuh tomb.

We gat suh much land in dis country and still de dead can’t sleep in peace. We does talk how Guyana is 83,000 square miles in area. But awe fuhget how much of de land done get tek over by de sea. Dat is why when dem find all dem coffins and skeletons at No. 71 village foreshore, dem ole people had to remind we dat de same area used to be a cemetery fuh indentured immigrants.

Is nat like dem nah bin know nat fuh bury de dead near foreshore. Nuff burial ground deh near foreshore. But is because de sea coming in and claiming de land, dat de cemetery become part ah de new foreshore and now all dem dead bodies get wash up.

Nowadays people frighten fuh pass through burial ground. One day a girl bin afraid fuh walk along de road wah pass through de cemetery. Den she see an old man walking coming and she tell he, “Ah need to walk through this cemetery but ah frighten to walk alone. Yuh gan follow meh?”

De ole man seh, “Oh yeah of course. Nah worry, ah used to be super scared of cemeteries when I was alive too.”

Talk half and remember and tell yuh family fuh cremate yuh when yuh dead!