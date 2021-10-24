Latest update October 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

After robbery, bandit drowns while escaping from police

Oct 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – One of three bandits, who were reportedly trying to escape from police yesterday after committing a robbery on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), has drowned.

The bandit who drowned while escaping from police. (Photo courtesy of Big Smith News Watch)

The suspect’s body was fished out of a canal at La Bonne Intention (LBI) during the morning hours.
Kaieteur News was able to confirm that the now dead bandit and his accomplices had plunged into the canal to escape the cops. While his accomplices were able to get away, he went under and failed to resurface.
Kaieteur News will provide more details in a later edition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly series

Puerto Rico complete sweep Lady Jags in friendly series

Oct 24, 2021

Guyana’s Senior National Women’s Football Team; the ‘Lady Jags’, had an improved performance against host Puerto Rico in their second of two friendly international matches last evening but...
Read More
Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for PanAm Games

Wiltshire, Alphonso and Ince-Carvalhal set for...

Oct 24, 2021

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Team Guyana picked for World Swimming C/Ships

Oct 24, 2021

CONCACAF Female under-17 Championship “We’ll be managing expectation”, Bryan Joseph

CONCACAF Female under-17 Championship “We’ll...

Oct 24, 2021

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in...

Oct 23, 2021

GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World Swimming C/Ships

GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World...

Oct 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Old is cold!

    Kaieteur News – Reactions have been raining about the various candidates who are expected to contest for the post of... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]