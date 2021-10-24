After robbery, bandit drowns while escaping from police

Latest update October 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One of three bandits, who were reportedly trying to escape from police yesterday after committing a robbery on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), has drowned.
The suspect’s body was fished out of a canal at La Bonne Intention (LBI) during the morning hours.
Kaieteur News was able to confirm that the now dead bandit and his accomplices had plunged into the canal to escape the cops. While his accomplices were able to get away, he went under and failed to resurface.
Kaieteur News will provide more details in a later edition.
