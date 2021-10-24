Abducted teen was raped – Medical Report

Kaieteur News – A medical examination has reportedly confirmed that the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted after dropping her brother to school was also raped.

It was reported that the teen had gone missing on Wednesday, October 13, last around 11:30hrs.

She was found a week later at a location in Belle West, Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) after someone had notified her relatives that she was there in the company of a man and a woman.

The man, who was identified as a 23-year-old, was arrested by police ranks. The girl had alleged that the man had abducted her by forcing her into a taxi and taking her to Belle West.

She told investigators that upon their arrival at a house, she saw two women and a man – persons she was not acquainted with – and had told them that she wanted to go home. They reportedly gave her “something in a cup to drink” which made her feel dizzy and she fell asleep soon after.

Kaieteur News learnt that a medical examination was conducted on the girl and the results showed that she was not only abducted but raped as well. Her mother had told Kaieteur News that she had noted a number of bruises on her daughter’s skin. She later shared some photos with this publication of the teen’s bruises, which appear to be bite marks.

Kaieteur News was told that a case file was created and is in the process of being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Investigators, however, were forced to release the suspect on station because he had already spent 72 hours in police custody.

The girl and her family are said to be acquainted with the suspect. In fact, her mother had told this newspaper that the girl had complained to her about the man prior to the incident. She had told her mother and stepfather that the man would frequently molest her on the roadways and that she “does like the way he would approach her”.

The girl’s stepfather had reportedly found the man and had complained to his parents.