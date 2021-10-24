$9.7M water system commissioned at Big Biaboo

Latest update October 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2021 News
– 26 households to get first-time access
Kaieteur News – Residents in the farming community of Big Baiboo are now able to access water for the first time following the commissioning of a $9.7 million water system.
The system, according to information released by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, was commissioned by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water on Friday afternoon, in the company of Regional Chairman of Region Five, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, technical officials from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and residents.
This signals the fulfilling of yet another promise by the Minister for the provision of potable water in several communities. In September 2020, the Minister visited the area, which is inhabited by informal settlers for more than three decades. At the time the residents called on the Minister for access to potable water and the development of a new housing area.
Earlier this year, Cabinet approved the regularisation of Big Baiboo, paving the way for GWI to begin the water expansion project. “It’s a vast area, so it took a lot of investment and finally we can say that we made that commitment as well and we can have residents living in dignity and have access to the services and the utilities that all Guyanese deserve to have access to,” the Minister stated.
Minister Rodrigues also commended regional representatives for their efforts in bringing issues faced by residents in communities across the region to the forefront. She stated that this has played a crucial role in the Government’s mandate to address issues and improve the lives of citizens.
The project, which is executed under the supervision of the GWI, includes the installation of 1.9 kilometres of four-inch polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and is expected to see some 26 households benefitting. While in the area, the Minister also led a hamper distribution exercise at Little Biaboo. The hampers are being distributed as part of government’s response for farmers affected by recent floods. Some 190 livestock and cash crop farmers, who have been affected will benefit at the conclusion of the distribution process. The list of farmers is drawn from the communities of Little Biaboo, Big Biaboo and Hansom Tree.
This also followed a house lot distribution exercise at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office in Fort Wellington on Friday, in keeping with another promise made by the Minister two weeks ago. The exercise saw 37 low-income families, including 15 informal settlers, receiving house lots.
