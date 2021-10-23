West Indies like dem frighten de Taliban

Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De fuss time West Indies lose to Afghanistan was like de upset of de century. De Caribbean bin shock dat dem could fall so easily to minnows.
Well de odder day, it happened again. One of de weakest sides in world cricket beat de defending T20 champions. One day before dem bin lose to Pakistan in another warm-up match.
De place weh dem playing hot so perhaps dem nah bin need warm up because de licks wah dem get look more like a shut-out.
Dem boys wan know if West Indies decide fuh play it safe because de Taliban tek over Afghanistan. Dem fold up too easy in de match.
Now one of de players wah much bin expected from, get injured and gat to sit out de rest of de tournament. De man is a batting all rounder with deadly hitting power at de end of de innings. Dem replace dis batting all rounder with a bowler who bat lil. But is suh because de selectors had limited options. If dem bin had Odeen Smith in de reserves dem could ah use he as a bowling all rounder who could hit de ball when he get ready.
Dem boys seh de West Indies nah looking like champions. It look like dem gan flatter to deceive.
De West Indies team did so bad so far dat when dem bin on de train to return to dem hotel, de conductor pass through and shouted, “ Wickets please!”
Talk half and nah bet pun de West Indies.
Oct 23, 2021By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I do not share the views on America by one of its most famous Black faces – Condoleezza Rice –... more
Kaieteur News – There is an old saying in Guyana. “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job” What is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]