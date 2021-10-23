West Indies like dem frighten de Taliban

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De fuss time West Indies lose to Afghanistan was like de upset of de century. De Caribbean bin shock dat dem could fall so easily to minnows.

Well de odder day, it happened again. One of de weakest sides in world cricket beat de defending T20 champions. One day before dem bin lose to Pakistan in another warm-up match.

De place weh dem playing hot so perhaps dem nah bin need warm up because de licks wah dem get look more like a shut-out.

Dem boys wan know if West Indies decide fuh play it safe because de Taliban tek over Afghanistan. Dem fold up too easy in de match.

Now one of de players wah much bin expected from, get injured and gat to sit out de rest of de tournament. De man is a batting all rounder with deadly hitting power at de end of de innings. Dem replace dis batting all rounder with a bowler who bat lil. But is suh because de selectors had limited options. If dem bin had Odeen Smith in de reserves dem could ah use he as a bowling all rounder who could hit de ball when he get ready.

Dem boys seh de West Indies nah looking like champions. It look like dem gan flatter to deceive.

De West Indies team did so bad so far dat when dem bin on de train to return to dem hotel, de conductor pass through and shouted, “ Wickets please!”

Talk half and nah bet pun de West Indies.