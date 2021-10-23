“We are not encouraging re-vaccination”- Dr. Frank Anthony

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said yesterday that the government is not in support of calls by some countries for persons to be re-vaccinated if they had been vaccinated with the Russian SputnikV vaccine, a non-approved WHO (World Health Organization) vaccine.

The Minister made this announcement while addressing concerns in his latest COVID-19 update.

It was in September, last, that the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that “people who received all or some of the recommended doses of a COVID-19 vaccine not listed for emergency use by WHO and FDA, may be offered a complete FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine series.”

In its recommendation too, the CDC stated that persons should wait at least 28 days after being administered the last dose of the non-authorised vaccine before being administered the FDA-authorised vaccine.

Addressing the re-vaccination issue yesterday, the Minister said the government does not have a re-vaccination policy and as such, “we are not encouraging it at this point in time.”

“We don’t have right now, a policy of revaccination, because at this point in time if we are going to revaccinate people, it means that some people may get more vaccine than is necessary, while we still have an unvaccinated population that would be at risk of getting COVID-19. So we first have to reduce that pool of unvaccinated persons before we start thinking about giving additional doses of vaccine,” Dr. Anthony explained.

He shared that the SputnikV vaccine which is of concern for many persons, is scheduled to be approved by the WHO sometime in November or early December.

Once approved, he assured persons that they would not have any trouble with travelling.

When this very issue was raised and first brought to his attention last month, the Health Minister had stated that from a medical perspective, “it doesn’t make much sense” for persons to be vaccinated with additional doses.