Six residents from Region Four are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Oct 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that six more individuals from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 893.
According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities include five unvaccinated persons and another partially vaccinated. They all died over a three-day period while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
Those who passed away are: three males, a 69-year-old, a 71-year-old and a 50-year-old and that of three females, a 69-year-old, a 70-year-old and a 53-year-old.
Meanwhile, via its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 77 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34,877. Out of the amount of confirmed cases, 18,382 persons are women while 16,495 are men.
The dashboard also shows that 19 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 persons in institutional isolation, 3,290 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,567 recoveries have been recorded.

