PAC meetings stalled due to stressed out Clerks

Oct 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was unable to hold its scheduled meeting yesterday, and will also be unable to meet next Monday since Clerks for the constitutional body are “stressed out”.

This is according to a letter that was written to the Chairman of the committee, Opposition Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira on Thursday, by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs.
Isaacs related to Figueira, that due to frequent challenges being encountered at the PAC meetings, the current Clerk of the committee has developed health issues because of “high-stress levels” and cannot continue to work with the committee.
He noted too, that all clerks from other committees within the Assembly are unwilling to fill the slot because of the “unprofessional conduct” of some PAC members which is not “conducive to a healthy working environment”.
As a result, Isaacs could not find a Clerk for yesterday’s meet and he is unable to find one for Monday.
Figueira has since stated that the letter to him has left him in shock, and he hopes that the issue can be resolved as soon as possible, because there is a backlog of work before the PAC.
The PAC’ s responsibilities include examining the nation’s audited accounts as presented in the Auditor General’s (AG) report, and exercise general supervision over the functioning of the AG in accordance with the rules, policies and procedures manual and any other law.

