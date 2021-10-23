MovieTowne Guyana to transform into spooky, haunted maze for Halloween

Kaieteur News – MovieTowne Guyana will be transforming its entire Fiesta Plaza into a Haunted Maze surrounding the kids releases Addams Family 2 and Hotel Transylvania 4 for Halloween set for October 31, 2021. One compartment of the Haunted Maze is designed based on the New Trending Series Squid Games, where a life-sized cutout of the Doll will be present with gunfire sounds for an ultimate scare.

An advantage of this haunted house is the mist, which not only adds to the ambiance of the spookiness, but its cleanliness as it is a sanitizing mist. Adding to the décor, this mist will sanitize not just the area but everyone wishing to walk-through this space.

On the day of Halloween, the management of the company will continue to have its traditional trick or treating at all of its stores and customers visiting the Mall and Cinemas dressed in costumes will get chances to win great prizes and movie tickets.