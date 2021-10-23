Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MARAD provides clarification on remodeling of new office

Oct 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – While it was initially thought that the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is remodeling a building at its Kingstown Secretariat to house its new office, the department clarified yesterday that this is not the case. It noted that a building at Guyana National Shipping Corporation Ltd located in La-Penitence, Georgetown is what will be used.

An artist’s impression of the new office for MARAD

MARAD explained that based on the engineer’s estimate, the cost for the remodeling is pegged at $85.6M. It said too that the new MARAD Head Office is intended to accommodate employees from its current headquarters, as well as its Ports and Harbours Division.
The department said the consolidation of its operation aligns with the administration’s goal of ensuring that the Department is well-organised and able to better serve the local maritime sector.
Invitation to bids for the remodeling of the building was advertised in the major newspapers, for persons wishing to express interest in the project.
The remodeling works are scheduled to commence as soon as the process to select a bidder is completed and the contract is in place.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Oct 23, 2021

By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Read More
GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World Swimming C/Ships

GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World...

Oct 23, 2021

GASA comes under the microscope

GASA comes under the microscope

Oct 23, 2021

Fitness Express on board with GAPLF for tomorrow’s Raw Nationals

Fitness Express on board with GAPLF for...

Oct 23, 2021

Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior Games

Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior...

Oct 22, 2021

Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of two warm-up matches

Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of...

Oct 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]