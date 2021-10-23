MARAD provides clarification on remodeling of new office

Kaieteur News – While it was initially thought that the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is remodeling a building at its Kingstown Secretariat to house its new office, the department clarified yesterday that this is not the case. It noted that a building at Guyana National Shipping Corporation Ltd located in La-Penitence, Georgetown is what will be used.

MARAD explained that based on the engineer’s estimate, the cost for the remodeling is pegged at $85.6M. It said too that the new MARAD Head Office is intended to accommodate employees from its current headquarters, as well as its Ports and Harbours Division.

The department said the consolidation of its operation aligns with the administration’s goal of ensuring that the Department is well-organised and able to better serve the local maritime sector.

Invitation to bids for the remodeling of the building was advertised in the major newspapers, for persons wishing to express interest in the project.

The remodeling works are scheduled to commence as soon as the process to select a bidder is completed and the contract is in place.