Guyana, UAE to strengthen cooperation on climate change, food security

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance technical assistance and cooperation between Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The document was signed by the Minister, within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh and Minister Reem Al-Hashimy at the UAE Pavilion at the 2020 Dubai Expo.

The areas discussed for cooperation include food security, climate change, technology and infrastructure, the environment and revising the visa policy for both countries.

“We came with a clear intention to extend the foundation of the relationship that we want to grow and expand for the betterment of both the UAE and Guyana,” President Ali said.

He explained that since arriving in Dubai, the delegation has engaged in discussions with many agencies, including the Abu Dhabi Ports.

President Ali noted too, that the visit to Dubai has already proven successful, as several additional engagements have been planned in the coming months to advance technical cooperation.

During discussions, His Highness, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured President Ali of the UAE’s support to strengthening bilateral relations as the two countries committed to setting a tangible result-based agenda moving forward.