Gunmen invade DHL, cart off two safes

Kaieteur News – At least five gunmen have reportedly invaded DHL, a local franchise of an International shipping company, and carted off two safes from the building.

The DHL office is located on Cummings Street, Albertown and according to police, they are hunting the men that had broken into the building around 03:23Hrs.

According to police, the two security guards that were guarding the place were unarmed at the time and one of them alleged that he was in the front compound of the establishment when a masked man attacked him.

He claimed that the individual said to him, “Don’t say anything before placing him to lie faced down on the ground.

The bandit then duct taped him and accompanied by four others who had reportedly jumped a back fence to enter the premises, proceeded to break into the office.

His colleague told the cops that he did not hear or see anything because he was indoors at the time and it was raining.

Investigators stated that the bandits had carted off with two safes and three canisters containing an undisclosed amount of cash.