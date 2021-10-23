Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunmen invade DHL, cart off two safes

Oct 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – At least five gunmen have reportedly invaded DHL, a local franchise of an International shipping company, and carted off two safes from the building.
The DHL office is located on Cummings Street, Albertown and according to police, they are hunting the men that had broken into the building around 03:23Hrs.
According to police, the two security guards that were guarding the place were unarmed at the time and one of them alleged that he was in the front compound of the establishment when a masked man attacked him.
He claimed that the individual said to him, “Don’t say anything before placing him to lie faced down on the ground.
The bandit then duct taped him and accompanied by four others who had reportedly jumped a back fence to enter the premises, proceeded to break into the office.
His colleague told the cops that he did not hear or see anything because he was indoors at the time and it was raining.
Investigators stated that the bandits had carted off with two safes and three canisters containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Oct 23, 2021

By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Read More
GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World Swimming C/Ships

GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World...

Oct 23, 2021

GASA comes under the microscope

GASA comes under the microscope

Oct 23, 2021

Fitness Express on board with GAPLF for tomorrow’s Raw Nationals

Fitness Express on board with GAPLF for...

Oct 23, 2021

Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior Games

Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior...

Oct 22, 2021

Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of two warm-up matches

Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of...

Oct 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]