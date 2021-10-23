GTT launches Fibre Education Campaign

– Company aims to enhance consumer knowledge on service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) yesterday launched a major fibre education campaign aimed at giving its GTT Fibre internet subscribers, a better understanding of the function and benefits of the technology and how it can work to improve their quality of life.

The educational thrust follows the recent launch and ongoing expansion of GTT Fibre Internet to new residential areas across Guyana.

GTT’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Home Solutions and Fixed Network Services, Eshwar Thakurdin, said the educational campaign is part of the company’s continuing emphasis on a customer-centric approach to doing business.

Speaking to the rationale behind the initiative, Thakurdin explained that the Home and Fixed Network Services Unit, since its establishment, has been much more laser-focused on the home internet experience and working to ensure an improved customer journey.

“To this end, we have introduced GTT Fibre to reliably connect our customers. Fibre broadband connections can reach speeds up to 940 megabits per second and we all know the need for internet and broadband power and speed is undeniably vital to the way we live, work and play today,” he said

“GTT Fibre is world leading technology, and consequent to its launch, our Fibre education campaign is part of our commitment to ensuring that customers derive the greatest benefit possible,” the COO added.

To further enhance customers’ experience, GTT said it has also increased DSL speeds at no extra cost and introduced WhatsApp billing to give customers the ease and flexibility of viewing bills at their convenience.

“Customers have been using multiple channels available to them to communicate their concerns, and we recognize that in many cases there is a knowledge gap that needs to be serviced around the basics of GTT Fibre including access and availability, Wi-Fi reception, broadband speeds, and many other aspects of the fibre-optic network technology,” Thakurdin said.

In addition to its fibre education campaign, GTT’s Home Solutions and Fixed Networks Business Unit have also taken steps to ensure that customers should have no difficulties when communicating their concerns.

A Voice of the Customer (VoC) team has been established to listen and quickly respond to customers’ concerns arising via the mass media. The team is ably assisted by GTT’s social media team which manages all its social media and website pages.

About GTT

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company is a fixed Local Exchange Carrier (LEC) based in Guyana, South America. It is the largest provider of telecommunication services in Guyana with a subscriber base exceeding three hundred thousand in a country with an average population of seven hundred thousand.

The company recently launched its GTT customer promises under the new vision – to improve life experiences to every home and business by 2025. These promises are – strengthen our community, reliably connect our customers and innovate for all in our country.