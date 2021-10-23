EPA announces two October public consultations on 4th ExxonMobil Project

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that there would be at least two public consultations on ExxonMobil’s fourth project in the Stabroek Block called Yellowtail. The regulator informs that one session will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Umana Yana from 5pm while the next round is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Anna Regina Town Hall from 09:00hrs.

The EPA was keen to note that all COVID 19 protocols will be in effect. For those who would not be able to attend, written submissions should be addressed: c/o Executive Director, EPA, Ganges Street, Sophia, Georgetown. Concerns can be sent via e-mail address: [email protected]

According to the project documents the Yellowtail Project will consist of drilling approximately 41 to 67 development wells (including production, water injection, and gas re-injection wells); installation and operation of Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines equipment; installation and operation of a Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the eastern half of the Stabroek Block; and— ultimately—project decommissioning.

EEPGL has said the FPSO will be designed to produce up to 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

Onshore logistical support facilities and marine/aviation services will be used to support each stage of the Project. EEPGL is expected to use proven and good international oilfield practices. The company said it has incorporated many embedded controls into the overall Project design to reduce environmental and socioeconomic impacts.

The initial production is expected to begin by the end of 2025–early 2026, with operations continuing for at least 20 years. The project is expected to employ up to 540 persons during development well drilling, approximately 600 persons at the peak of the installation stage, and 100 to 140 persons during production operations.