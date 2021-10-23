Cops on bail for allegedly raping woman

Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Oct 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – Two serving members of the Guyana Police Force were on Thursday, placed on $75,000 bail each after they were charged with rape.
The officers, Rellon D’Andrade, 30, of Lot 62 Phoenix Park, West Bank Demerara, and Terrence Hamilton, 22, of ‘E’ Field Sophia, were arraigned in the Lethem Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Allan Wilson where the charges were read to them.
The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge, which states that between August 5 and August 6, last year, they raped a 21-year-old woman at the Industrial Site located at Tabatinga, Central Lethem.
Magistrate Wilson then placed the men on bail and adjourned the matter to December 6, 2021.

