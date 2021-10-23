Coconut vendor on bail for stealing clothes

Kaieteur News – Clifton Dowden called ‘Grupa,’ a coconut vendor of Lot 41 North-West Sophia, yesterday passed through court for allegedly stealing $2M in clothes.

The 50-year-old defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The defendant denied the charge which alleges that between September 19 and 20, 2021, at Bar and Alexander Streets, Kitty, Georgetown, he broke into a stall and stole a quantity of clothes valued at $2M.

Objection to bail being granted to the defendant was made by Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris. The court heard that an off-duty city police officer saw the defendant at the stall with a bag containing clothes. The cop reportedly told the defendant to return the clothes, but he ran away.

In his address to the court, the defendant stated that he was assaulted by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) during the two weeks he was incarcerated.

This led to Principal Magistrate, Issacs-Marcus requesting that the defendant be searched for marks of violence but none was found.

He was then placed on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to December, 27th, 2021. The defendant was instructed to report to the police station the first Friday of every month at 6pm until the hearing and determination of the matter.