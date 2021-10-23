Coconut vendor on bail for stealing clothes

Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Clifton Dowden called ‘Grupa,’ a coconut vendor of Lot 41 North-West Sophia, yesterday passed through court for allegedly stealing $2M in clothes.
The 50-year-old defendant appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
The defendant denied the charge which alleges that between September 19 and 20, 2021, at Bar and Alexander Streets, Kitty, Georgetown, he broke into a stall and stole a quantity of clothes valued at $2M.
Objection to bail being granted to the defendant was made by Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris. The court heard that an off-duty city police officer saw the defendant at the stall with a bag containing clothes. The cop reportedly told the defendant to return the clothes, but he ran away.
In his address to the court, the defendant stated that he was assaulted by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) during the two weeks he was incarcerated.
This led to Principal Magistrate, Issacs-Marcus requesting that the defendant be searched for marks of violence but none was found.
He was then placed on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to December, 27th, 2021. The defendant was instructed to report to the police station the first Friday of every month at 6pm until the hearing and determination of the matter.
Oct 23, 2021By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I do not share the views on America by one of its most famous Black faces – Condoleezza Rice –... more
Kaieteur News – There is an old saying in Guyana. “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job” What is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]