Burial ground from “over 200 years” exposed on Berbice seashore.

Kaieteur News – Police descended to the No.71 beach yesterday afternoon after they were informed that several coffins with apparent human skeletal remains were visible.

Regional Commander, Jairam Ramlakhan, told Kaieteur News that ranks visited the location but nothing of the sort was found. They said too that the tide had changed and water had already covered the shore where the discovery was made by persons traversing the area.

However, a resident of No.70 Village who spoke with this publication via phone, said that what was found was nothing strange, and that whenever the tide is low the coffins with the remains would be visible on the beach.

Narendra Ramsammy called Nitesh said he was told by his grandparents that where the remains were found “used to be a burial ground put deh since 1800 and something.”

He said overtime, the burial ground was unearthed due to erosion but that the bodies buried there, were those of indentured labourers who were brought to Guyana to work on the sugar plantations over 200 years ago.

Ramsammy said, “When I was a little boy we use to go and play there and does find a skull and play with it, we were not scared.”

Police are still investigating the matter.