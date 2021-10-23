Brazilian stabbed to death over gold dispute

Kaieteur News – A Brazilian national who is yet to be identified by the police was on Thursday night, stabbed to death by his drinking partner following a dispute over gold.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the fatal stabbing occurred sometime around 20:30hrs that day, during a drinking spree at a location in Central Baramita, Region One.

The police in a report stated that around that time, the men who are known to each other and are both Brazilian nationals were consuming alcohol in the vicinity of Johnny Phillips Hotel when the heated argument ensued. This publication was told that the argument was over a quantity of gold that one of them had brought back from working on a mining operation at the Guyana/ Venezuela border.

The police said the argument caused the suspect to arm himself with a knife which he used to stab the deceased, who according to detectives, was stabbed several times to his chest and rib area.

Kaieteur News was informed that the argument that ensued on Thursday was not the first of its kind between the men. According to the police report, while working at the border area, the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding over a quantity of raw gold some months ago, which led them to frequently threatening each other. Those incidents however, were never reported to the police before.

After stabbing his drinking partner to death on Thursday, the 35-year-old suspect reportedly dropped the knife at the scene and escaped in an unknown direction. Up to press time, he was still not located.

The deceased’s body is presently at the Baramita Health Centre waiting to be transported to the Port Kaituma mortuary for a post mortem examination to be conducted.