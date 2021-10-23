Brazilian stabbed to death over gold dispute

Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Brazilian national who is yet to be identified by the police was on Thursday night, stabbed to death by his drinking partner following a dispute over gold.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the fatal stabbing occurred sometime around 20:30hrs that day, during a drinking spree at a location in Central Baramita, Region One.
The police in a report stated that around that time, the men who are known to each other and are both Brazilian nationals were consuming alcohol in the vicinity of Johnny Phillips Hotel when the heated argument ensued. This publication was told that the argument was over a quantity of gold that one of them had brought back from working on a mining operation at the Guyana/ Venezuela border.
The police said the argument caused the suspect to arm himself with a knife which he used to stab the deceased, who according to detectives, was stabbed several times to his chest and rib area.
Kaieteur News was informed that the argument that ensued on Thursday was not the first of its kind between the men. According to the police report, while working at the border area, the deceased and the suspect had a misunderstanding over a quantity of raw gold some months ago, which led them to frequently threatening each other. Those incidents however, were never reported to the police before.
After stabbing his drinking partner to death on Thursday, the 35-year-old suspect reportedly dropped the knife at the scene and escaped in an unknown direction. Up to press time, he was still not located.
The deceased’s body is presently at the Baramita Health Centre waiting to be transported to the Port Kaituma mortuary for a post mortem examination to be conducted.
Oct 23, 2021By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I do not share the views on America by one of its most famous Black faces – Condoleezza Rice –... more
Kaieteur News – There is an old saying in Guyana. “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job” What is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]