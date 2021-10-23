Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$2.5 B in flood relief grants distributed nationwide

Oct 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has thus far distributed $2.5 billion in flood relief cash grants to farmers nationwide, to help cushion the severe impacts of the May/June floods.
President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali announced in August that 52,000 households affected by the unprecedented rainfall across 300 communities were:.
“The combined assistance to homestead farmers, kitchen gardens and households for these categories will be in excess of $3.5 billion,” the President stated.
Over $600 million has been disbursed to farmers across the Pomeroon-Supenaam in Region Two with over 3000 farmers benefitting. Rice, cash crops and livestock farmers of Leguan and Wakenaam in Region Three, received a total of $67.1 million. In the same region, another $22.6 million was distributed to farmers in the riverine communities of Bonasika, Aliki and Lanaballi.
In Demerara- Mahaica (Region Four) cash grants were given to farmers at St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Laluni, Swan village and several areas in the Demerara River.
Farmers from Mahaica- Berbice (Region Five) and East Berbice- Corentyne (Region Six) were among the first to benefit from the government’s assistance.
More than 5000 flood-affected farmers in Region Five received $1 billion in flood relief grants, while close to $1 billion was also disbursed to farmers at Auchlyne, Lesbeholden, Yakusari, Johanna and Mibicuri in Region Six.
Additionally, some 600 farmers in Region Ten, who were also affected by the flooding benefitted from the government’s flood relief grant. It is estimated that over $75 million will be distributed under the agriculture grant there.
The government has set aside $7.6 billion to support farmers who suffered losses from the recent flooding.
Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha said the government will continue to address the needs of its [farming] citizens, noting that everyone who suffered losses will receive assistance from the PPP/C Administration.
In cases where affected persons’ names are not on the list of beneficiaries, the minister said those issues will be addressed. Officials from the various agencies will return to ensure the process is smoothly managed.
Farmers who cultivate cash crop and other large-scale agriculturists will receive $100,000. Those who lost household appliances and whose kitchen gardens were affected will get $50,000. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Guyanese ready for AIBA World Boxing C/Ships in Serbia

Oct 23, 2021

By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Read More
GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World Swimming C/Ships

GASA’s Short Course trials on today for World...

Oct 23, 2021

GASA comes under the microscope

GASA comes under the microscope

Oct 23, 2021

Fitness Express on board with GAPLF for tomorrow’s Raw Nationals

Fitness Express on board with GAPLF for...

Oct 23, 2021

Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior Games

Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior...

Oct 22, 2021

Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of two warm-up matches

Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of...

Oct 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]