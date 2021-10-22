Two companies bid for the $600M CJIA project

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders, at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, bids were opened for the $600 million rehabilitation and construction works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The procuring entity is the Ministry of Public Works. At the opening, only two construction companies bid for the contract for the construction and rehabilitation works of the VIP section, and the new and existing Commercial buildings at the CJIA.

Some of the other projects that were opened yesterday were the rehabilitation of Mabura Road in Region 10, the remodeling and rehabilitation of Blairmont Police Station in Berbice, and for design services for the construction of two Secondary schools, located in Orealla and Karasabai, respectively.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Design services for the construction of Secondary school building (Orealla or Sipuruta).

Design services for the construction of Secondary school building (Karasabai) Region Nine.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of a vehicle.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Procurement of Pharmaceuticals for the remainder of the year.

Ministry of Public Works

Emergency reconstruction of Eastern Highway Bridge, Region Four.

Rehabilitation of Mabura Road, Region 10.

Rehabilitation of Eterinbang Airstrip, Procurement of cement and reinforcement.

Construction and rehabilitation works of the VIP section, and new and existing Commercial buildings at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Supreme Court of Judicature

Design and supervision for the construction of storage/ record bond and living quarters at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court.

Design and supervision services for the extension of Bailiff Bond and inclusion of two self-contained living quarters at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

Design and supervision services for the retrofitting of the old Magistrate’s Court at Wales to a Magistrate’s quarter and library / research centre, West Coast Demerara- Region Three.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Remodeling and rehabilitation of Blairmont Police Station, Berbice, Region Five.

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC)

Fabrication and delivery of one hundred and fifty (150) 10 feet deck plates to DHBC.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Design review and construction for a small hydropower plant in Moco Moco and Kumu.

Protected Areas Commission (PAC)

Construction of PAC SBPA Office building in Moruca Sub-District.

Renovation and expansion of the Guesthouse at Kaieteur National Park, Region Eight.